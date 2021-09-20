Columbia Sportswear Company to Open at Brentwood Place

Columbia Sportswear Company will open at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road.

The signature blue is covering the windows at the new storefront signaling the opening of the new store. It will be located next to Gigi’s Kitchen at the end of the row of retailers.

A sign on the window states the store will open mid to late November 2021.

Currently, they are hiring for positions at the Brentwood store. Those interested in employment should apply here.

Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

