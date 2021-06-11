Rescue of the Week: Taco

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Taco. Taco is a very happy, friendly and energetic four-year old boy who will walk right by your side. He is quiet, house-trained and plays well with other dogs. He also loves water and watching birds! You can visit Taco in person and all the other animals at WCAC Monday through Saturday.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.