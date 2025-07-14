New Music this Week- July 14th, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Noah Cyrus
GRAMMY® nominated artist, songwriter, musician and producer Noah Cyrus has released her career-defining sophomore studio album I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME.“For a long time, I couldn’t really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood,” Noah Cyrus, now 25, says. “But I’ve found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me.” Cyrus will perform at the Ryman on October 15th.
Take a listen here.
2Yelawolf & J. Micheal Phillips
Hip-hop superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Yelawolf and rising urban country artist J. Michael Phillips have released their collaborative album, Whiskey & Roses, via Yelawolf’s independent record label, Slumerican. The 10-track collection, produced by Taysty and recorded at East Iris Studios in Nashville, highlights the unique sounds of Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips while creating a fresh, new take on country music.
Take a listen here.
3Ian Flanigan
Acclaimed singer-songwriter and The Voice finalist Ian Flanigan is excited to announce his latest project, Earth and Airwaves.During countless late nights, Flanigan found that the gentle strum of his guitar had a calming effect on his newborns, helping to soothe them to sleep. Moved by those quiet, intimate moments, he created, recorded, and produced Earth and Airwaves, an instrumental EP that blends natural field recordings with peaceful, melodic compositions, without the use of any AI.
Take a listen here.
4Riley Green
CMA and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter and country sensation Riley Green released Midtown Sessions, a new acoustic EP via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment — a raw, stripped-back project showcasing his artistry like never before. The new EP, which was produced by Erik Dylan, follows on the heels of Green’s widely acclaimed full length record, Don’t Mind If I Do, which was released last October.
Take a listen here.
5Priscilla Block
PLATINUM-selling artist Priscilla Block puts her trademark sass on a bold reimagination of Simon & Garfunkel’s timeless “Cecilia” with her new song “You’re Breaking My Heart (Cecilia).
“Some of my all-time favorite songs are modern takes on old classics, and when I heard this one, it just felt right,” says Block. “My mom grew up listening to ‘Cecilia,’ and to me, it has that same timeless pull — like a modern-day ‘Jolene.’ I hope y’all love it.”
Take a listen here.
6Miranda Lambert – Chris Stapleton
When Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton emerge from the low-key shuffle, smoky Wurlitzer clouds and silken guitars, it’s obvious that “A Song To Sing,” arriving is destined to join the list of most-beloved classic Country duets. Written together with Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor, “A Song To Sing” marks Lambert and Stapleton’s first true duet collaboration and reflects the truth of giving one’s soul to the music and heart to the one at home.
Take a listen here.
7Marcus King Band
Marcus King Band confirms their new album, Darling Blue, is set for release on September 2. In celebration,the band shares two new songs from the album—“Here Today” featuring Jamey Johnson and Kaitlin Butts, of which King says, “The song came together in that organic way that happens when you’re just hanging out with friends instead of being on the clock.”
They also share “Carry Me Home,” which King describes as “the first song that poured out of me” for the album. The track reflects on his deep love for the Blue Ridge landscape and the place he calls home.
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter