Age Well of Middle Tennessee To Host Free Shred Event

Age Well of Middle Tennessee is hosting a free shred event this weekend.

Every year an estimated 5 million, or 1 in 10 older Americans, experience elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Age Well of Middle Tennessee wants to help adults 50+ prevent financial exploitation by safely disposing of personal documents with identifying information.

Location: FiftyForward Donelson Station

108 Donelson Pike, Nashville TN, 37214

Date/Time: Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon

This event is limited to adults 50+ with no more than 4 boxes or bags. The free service is not intended for commercial purposes. Some items people may consider shredding include credit card statements, old checks, tax returns, and any information a thief can use to steal your identity. You do not need to remove paperclips or staples.

A prescription medication drop box will also be available to anyone wanting to safely dispose of any unneeded medication. This will be a drive-thru drop-off event. Participants should follow signs to drive into the parking lot. Volunteers will remove shred items and unneeded prescriptions from your vehicle so you do not have to park or get out of your car.

This is a first-come, first-serve event. Once the shred truck is full no other shred items will be accepted.