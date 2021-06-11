Photo of the Day: June 11, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest that took place at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Saturday, May 22.

Attendees tasted libations of bourbon, spirits, wine, sparkling wine, prosecco, beer, and seltzers while enjoying live music.

