Relive Health Center to Hold Grand Opening Celebration June 20

Relive Health has announced the June 20th grand opening celebration of their Relive Health Center in the Brentwood/Franklin area located at the crossroads of Franklin Road and Moores Lane. Taking place from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., the celebration is free with advanced RSVP, and will include appetizers, drinks and raffle prizes. At the event, local residents will have access to education about services offered, exclusive grand opening specials of 30% off select services and discounts on both VIP memberships and packaged services.

Relive Health ™ is a revolutionary anti-aging and wellness franchise that enables individuals to extend their health spans and enhance their lives by pairing innovative treatments with unparalleled client care. Whether it’s rebalancing hormones, achieving ideal weight through medical weight loss programs, hydrating, replenishing and detoxifying the body with IV vitamin therapy or turning back the hands of time with medical aesthetics, Relive is the catalyst to having more energy, looking younger and living a more vibrant life. Starting today, area residents can discover a wide array of wellness services that empower them to take charge of their holistic health journey. Relive Health offers a personalized approach, starting with an assessment of each client through a 52-panel bloodwork analysis along with a body composition audit and an in-depth skin analysis utilizing Visia ® technology.

Grand Opening promotional offers will include:

$99 VIP Monthly Membership (Regular priced $129)

$129 Comprehensive Bloodwork Analysis

30% off Select Individual Services

(including microneedling, neurotoxins, laser hair removal and more)

20% off retail products

Special promotional service packages

During the grand opening, a VIP founding membership rate of $99 will be offered to the first 200 members. Once a month members can take advantage of services like IV hydration, ozone therapy, a signature HydraFacial ® and comprehensive blood work, along with complimentary B12 shots. Additional discounts are offered on Botox, Xeomen, dermal fillers and medical grade skincare products. The grand opening promotional offers will be available from Thursday June 20th through Friday June 21st at Relive Brentwood, located at 1010 Perrone Way, Suite 100, Franklin.

About Relive Health

Founded in 2017, Relive Health (www.Relivehealth.com) provides anti-aging and wellness services which include hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy, and regenerative medicine.

