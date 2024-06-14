Town of Nolensville Celebrates Grand Opening of First Fire Station in Town History

The Town of Nolensville is excited to announce the grand opening of its first fire station! This 18,000 square foot facility broke ground in May of 2023 and cost 12 million dollars to build. It is not only the first fire station in the Town of Nolensville, but it is also the largest capital project in the Town’s history.

“This is a milestone project for Nolensville,” said Fire Chief David Windrow. “The Board of Commissioners and the community saw the need for this project, and we are grateful to everyone who parGcipated in this project. The station incorporates all the latest technology and safety features available and will serve Nolensville for the next 100 years.”

Nolensville Fire would like to thank Nabholz Construction and TM Partners for their collaboration, partnership, and support in building this fire station. The impact of this project will be felt for decades, and we are proud to partner with such incredible companies to bring the best public safety building to the Town of Nolensville.

Media looking for addiGonal interviews, photos, and video footage can meet in the watch office immediately following the grand opening ceremony. Fire Chief David Windrow will be available to help with any needs.

Who: Town of Nolensville, Nolensville Fire, Nabholz Construction and TM Partners

What: Grand Opening event featuring a historic ceremony and open house for VIPs, residents, and community members. When: Saturday June 22, 2024 from 10:00AM-1:00PM

Where: 7231 Haley Industrial Drive, Nolensville TN, 37135

