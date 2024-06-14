O’Charley’s Announces ‘Smokehouse Summer’ Limited Time Menu

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is excited to announce its ‘Smokehouse Summer’ limited-time menu, just in time for Father’s Day. The new menu gives Dad a break from the grill and features a variety of new items and seasonal favorites, all slow cooked to perfection.

Guests can start their feast with O’Charley’s BBQ Quesadillas or the Spicy Q-Topped Queso. For a lighter start, savor the Buttery BBQ Tater, a loaded baked potato crowned with our house-made BBQ butter, shredded Cheddar, pulled pork, and an extra drizzle of BBQ butter, served with a dollop of sour cream and our signature BBQ sauce. Next up, Guests can choose from a range of mouthwatering entrée options:

Saucy ‘Q Sammich – Classic pulled pork on a toasted bun with our signature BBQ sauce and dill pickle chips. Served with fries. $16.99

Smokey Honey BBQ Chicken Dinner – Two grilled chicken breasts smothered with our house-made Smokey Honey BBQ sauce, topped with fresh jalapeno slices. Served with two sides. $14.99

Ribs & Smokey Honey BBQ Chicken Dinner – A true summertime classic! A half-rack of fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, slow-cooked in our signature BBQ sauce and paired with a grilled chicken breast smothered in Smokey Honey BBQ sauce topped with fresh jalapenos. Served with two sides. $21.99

Sunshine Chicken Salad – It’s Southern summertime in a bowl! Enjoy fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, and dried cranberries on a bed of lettuce mix topped with a generous helping of chicken salad. Served with balsamic vinaigrette. $17.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich – Chunks of roasted white meat chicken, dried cranberries, pecans, and honey dressed lightly in mayo, with green leaf lettuce on a toasted bun. Served with fries. $14.99

The Smokehouse Summer Menu also includes a choice of Baked Beans or Roasted Corn On-The-Cob. The drink lineup includes the $5 House Margo’rita, Bahama O’Mama, Tito’s Strawberry Lemonade, the NEW! Leinenkugel Summer Shandy, a crisp wheat beer with a refreshing lemonade flavor. To make the Father’s Day feast more special, join the electronic waitlist to enjoy a shorter wait upon your arrival.

As part of our ongoing commitment to Gold Star families and veterans, O’Charley’s is continuing to donate $1 for every cobbler purchase to the Folded Flag Foundation, a nonprofit providing educational scholarships and grants to the families of our country’s fallen heroes. The Give $5, Get $5 fundraising campaign running through June 16 also gives guests a chance to support Gold Star families. Each Guest who donates $5 during their in-store order will get a $5 coupon to use on a future order or will be able to use the coupon immediately when ordering online.

The Spring Gift Card Program runs through June 16 and gives Guests an opportunity to grab a Father’s Day gift with the online purchase of a $50 gift card for just $35 or an in-store $50 card that comes with two $5 Reward Cards (one $5 reward card for every $25 gift card purchased).

For more information about these specials and to find your closest location, visit OCharleys.com.

Source: Restaurant News

