Photos & Video of Flooding, Storms in the Middle Tennessee Area

Middle Tennessee is experiencing storms, hail, tornadic activity and flooding. Take a look at photos and videos from the area flooding.
Wild structure. The storm crossed into a cooler area and lost its power / 422 PM https://t.co/FsUmpXLzEQ
— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) April 3, 2025
flooding in green hills @NashSevereWx pic.twitter.com/mgIbdycSNf
— Rachel (@racheljanemarie) April 3, 2025
NFD crews are responding to several flooding and water rescue calls after the overnight storms. If you go out this morning, please use caution:
•Avoid flooded roads—turn around, don’t drown.
•Watch for downed trees and debris.
•Slow down & give responders space as they work. pic.twitter.com/xx7WBZ7tBB
— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 3, 2025
General Bate and Woodmont Blvd. Images like this are super scary. Water in local creeks and streams can rise quickly. Do not drive across flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/guMLBZD7i0
— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) April 3, 2025
** TRAFFIC ALERT **
S. Cumberland St. between Newby St. and Gay St. will be shut down due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/r9lrADLIwt
— Lebanon Police Department (@LebanonPD) April 3, 2025
Flooding on Southall Rd just a mile NE of Leipers Fork @NashSevereWx pic.twitter.com/tHJfGfK3qP
— Grayson Davis (@Grayson_wx) April 3, 2025
