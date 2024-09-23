Red Roof Opens New Property in Franklin

Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, has announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn® Franklin at 3915 Carothers Parkway.

Owner Jalaram Franklin Inc. completed a renovation of the hotel, which included fresh paint in all rooms, refreshing the lobby, updating amenities, and adding new bedding and vending machines.

Conveniently situated off I-65 and minutes from downtown Franklin and Nashville, the 58-room Red Roof Inn Franklin offers guests free Wi-Fi, a free expanded cable package and complimentary coffee in the lobby 24 hours. All rooms come equipped with a microwave and refrigerator.

Red Roof Inn Franklin is a pet-friendly hotel.

The hotel is located near a number of area landmarks and destinations, including SOAR Adventure Tower, Franklin Bridge Golf Club, Aspen Grove Park, The Franklin Theatre, Cool Springs Galleria, Cool Springs Conference Center, Williamson Medical Center, Carter House, Vanderbilt University and Bridgestone Arena. Nashville International Airport (BNA) and John C. Tune Airport (JWN) are a short drive away.

Red Roof Inn Franklin participates in RediRewards® from Red Roof that goes beyond free nights with benefits members can use every day! Members may use their RediPoints® on the RediShop® catalog for gift cards and/or other merchandise; RediSave® 30% on their room rate when they combine points with other payment; and have RediAccess® to discount coupons across thousands of retail, entertainment, and service categories. The Red Roof Inn Franklin also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean® program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.

