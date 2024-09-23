Poplar Grove Elementary Named a National Promising Practices School

Poplar Grove Elementary School was recently notified of its selection as a national 2024 Promising Practices School by Solution Tree, a renowned educational professional learning company, for its initial success in raising student achievement. Poplar Grove Elementary is one of only two 2024 Promising Practices schools in Tennessee and one of 52 schools to be so named across the country.

According to Solution Tree, Promising Practices schools are recognized for building a strong foundation based on the PLC concepts, implementing these concepts for at least one to two years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period.

Poplar Grove Elementary principal Alisha Erickson, Ed.D., explained that the school’s commitment to the PLC framework has been a priority over the past few years. “Our focus on the PLC process has been pivotal to our students’ success and a key driver in fulfilling our mission of ‘Learning for all. No exceptions.’ The work of a teacher is monumental, and the PLC approach has highlighted the value of harnessing each other’s strengths,” she said.

PLCs are schools and districts where educators recognize that the key to improved student learning is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults serving those students. The school applied for this prestigious designation as it honed its focus on the rigorous work of PLCs within its building. Dr. Erickson has provided many hours of professional learning for her teachers to learn and to be able to use the PLC process effectively and with fidelity. “By working collaboratively and maintaining a shared focus on high-level learning for every student, we are making significant strides in ensuring that all students achieve their full potential,” she said.

The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to:

Focus on learning;

Build a collaborative culture; and

Create a results orientation.

Solution Tree Model schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period.

The FSD has made PLC training a significant focus in all schools. “We are working earnestly to function as an authentic PLC at Work district because the research bears out the undeniable impact on student learning,” said associate director of schools for teaching and learning, Mary Decker, Ed.D. “We are very proud of Poplar Grove Elementary’s designation as a Promising Practices School. This honor is a stunning testament to their dedication to achievement for all students and to continuous enhancement of instructional practices.”

