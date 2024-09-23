Top Stories From September 23, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 23, 2024.

1Franklin Theatre’s Fear Fest Returns: A Spine-Chilling Cinema Celebration for All Ages

photo by Donna Vissman

As the leaves change and a crisp breeze settles in the air, The Franklin Theatre brings back its annual Fear Fest. Read more

2Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 5

Week 5 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores. Read more

3Franklin Firefighters Rescue Woman from Apartment Fire

Photo: City of Franklin

Franklin Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire at the IMT Residential community Thursday morning. Read more

4Mark Your Calendar for Franklin’s 2024 PumpkinFest

photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy. Read more

5Investigation Underway After Plane Crashes into Cumberland River in Cheatham Co.

A plane reportedly crashed in the Cumberland River in Cheatham County on Monday. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here