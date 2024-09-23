Top Stories From September 23, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 23, 2024.
photo by Donna Vissman
As the leaves change and a crisp breeze settles in the air, The Franklin Theatre brings back its annual Fear Fest. Read more
Week 5 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores. Read more
Photo: City of Franklin
Franklin Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire at the IMT Residential community Thursday morning. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy. Read more
A plane reportedly crashed in the Cumberland River in Cheatham County on Monday. Read more
