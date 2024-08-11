Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 15, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 15-19, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $542,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 77 7001 Thrush Pl Spring Hill 37174 $300,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec8 Pb 46 Pg 19 1004 Briggs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $252,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2658 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $659,900 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31 4001 Lattigo Ct Spring Hill 37174 $775,000 Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51 3029 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $400,643 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59 2812 Masons Ct Spring Hill 37174 $412,050 Highlands @campbell Sta Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 49 Pg 27 3004 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $395,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 11 2009 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 100 2977 Augusta Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $415,000 Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98 2605 Matchstick Pl Spring Hill 37174 $400,000 Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 100 2980 Augusta Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $310,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131 1037 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $397,300 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4033 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $730,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 34 1357 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $977,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 101 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $806,970 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 111 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $724,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 67 7007 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $356,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1953 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $475,000 Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30 2924 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Pecan Hills Pb 15 Pg 94 2610 Sherrie St Thompson Station 37179 $765,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26 5013 Evanston Way Thompson Station 37179 $459,770 Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55 1020 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $574,000 Towne Village At Tollgate 1970 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $857,631 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 207 Asterwood Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,017,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 103 Saddlewalk Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $985,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 3529 Union Village Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $865,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 9 2384 Stockwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $318,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44 804 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,339,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2911 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $687,150 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2622 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $640,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 37 2156 Ravenscourt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $835,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39 2705 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $871,544 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3475 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $440,000 Retreat At Tollgate Villag 2000 Newark Ln H-201 Thompsons Station 37179

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email