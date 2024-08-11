Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 15, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 15-19, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$542,000Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 777001 Thrush PlSpring Hill37174
$300,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec8 Pb 46 Pg 191004 Briggs LnSpring Hill37174
$252,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132658 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$659,900Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 314001 Lattigo CtSpring Hill37174
$775,000Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 513029 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$400,643Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 592812 Masons CtSpring Hill37174
$412,050Highlands @campbell Sta Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 49 Pg 273004 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$395,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 112009 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$400,000Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1002977 Augusta Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$415,000Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 982605 Matchstick PlSpring Hill37174
$400,000Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1002980 Augusta Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$310,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 1311037 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$397,300Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554033 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$730,000Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 341357 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$977,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113101 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$806,970June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113111 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$724,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 677007 Brindle Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$356,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851953 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$475,000Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 302924 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Pecan Hills Pb 15 Pg 942610 Sherrie StThompson Station37179
$765,000Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 265013 Evanston WayThompson Station37179
$459,770Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 551020 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$574,000Towne Village At Tollgate1970 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$857,631June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113207 Asterwood CtThompsons Station37179
$1,017,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113103 Saddlewalk DrThompsons Station37179
$985,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 623529 Union Village RdThompsons Station37179
$865,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 92384 Stockwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$318,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44804 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,339,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362911 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$687,150June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132622 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$640,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 372156 Ravenscourt DrThompsons Station37179
$835,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 392705 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$871,544Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223475 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$440,000Retreat At Tollgate Villag2000 Newark Ln H-201Thompsons Station37179

