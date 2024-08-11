Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 15, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 15-19, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$542,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 77
|7001 Thrush Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$300,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Sec8 Pb 46 Pg 19
|1004 Briggs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$252,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2658 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$659,900
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 31
|4001 Lattigo Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000
|Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51
|3029 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,643
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59
|2812 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$412,050
|Highlands @campbell Sta Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 49 Pg 27
|3004 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 44 Pg 11
|2009 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 100
|2977 Augusta Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$415,000
|Candlewood Sec 3 Pb 32 Pg 98
|2605 Matchstick Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000
|Augusta Place Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 100
|2980 Augusta Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$310,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131
|1037 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$397,300
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4033 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 34
|1357 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$977,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|101 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$806,970
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|111 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$724,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 67
|7007 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$356,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1953 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000
|Burtonwood Ph 5 Pb 30 Pg 30
|2924 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Pecan Hills Pb 15 Pg 94
|2610 Sherrie St
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$765,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26
|5013 Evanston Way
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$459,770
|Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55
|1020 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$574,000
|Towne Village At Tollgate
|1970 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$857,631
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|207 Asterwood Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,017,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|103 Saddlewalk Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$985,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|3529 Union Village Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$865,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 9
|2384 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$318,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44
|804 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,339,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2911 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$687,150
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2622 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$640,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 37
|2156 Ravenscourt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$835,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b Pb 68 Pg 39
|2705 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$871,544
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3475 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$440,000
|Retreat At Tollgate Villag
|2000 Newark Ln H-201
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter