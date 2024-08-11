Blue Raiders Add Donahue to 2024 Women’s Soccer Coaching Staff

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee women’s soccer program and Head Coach Aston Rhoden has announced the addition of Assistant Coach Sean Donahue to the coaching staff for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The North Carolina native joins the Blue Raiders’ staff, with a focus in working with goalkeepers, after serving as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast University for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, helping lead the Eagles to a combined 24-11-7 record.

Donahue added a pair of ASUN Conference Championships to his resume at Florida Gulf Coast, as a result of FGCU taking down the Liberty Flames 4-3 in penalties in the conference championship in 2022 and defeating North Alabama in a thrilling 3-2 win in penalties over the Lions in 2023.

Source: MTSU

