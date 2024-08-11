Vision City Conference to Focus on “How History Impacts the Future”

Franklin Tomorrow will be hosting a “Vision City Conference” locally from October 15 through October 17, 2024 in partnership with the SEASIDE Institute™. The organization first came to Franklin in 2004, and then again in 2005 before hosting groups from Franklin in cities like Carmel, Indiana; Greenville, South Carolina; Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.; Alpharetta, Georgia.; Serenbe, Georgia; and last year in Huntsville, Alabama.

According to a Franklin Tomorrow press release, in 2004 SEASIDE Institute™ worked with the City of Franklin and other organizations to offer a multi-day workshop of case studies and critiques of traditional neighborhood developments, with Southern Land and Westhaven being presented as a case study alongside developments from other parts of the country.

The SEASIDE Institute™ was started in 1980 with an idea for a compact, walkable community and inspired new thinking about planning and design now known as New Urbanism, according to their website. The institute offers strategically designed educational programs and symposia that bring together residents, visitors, architects and scholars to share ideas for building and supporting livable communities. The Institute’s three core tenets—Sustainability, Connectivity, Adaptability—are also beliefs which Franklin Tomorrow thinks resonates with residents of Franklin and Middle Tennessee.

“The conference will be focused on the downtown Franklin campus concept,” explained Mindy Tate, Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Tomorrow, “with the theme ‘How History Impacts the Future”… We have some great speakers.”

Speakers will include Dhiru A. Thadani and Livibility.com. Thadani is an architect and urbanist who has worked to disseminate principles and techniques of traditional town planning across all five continents through speaking engagements and through his book, “Visions of Seaside: Foundations / Evolution / Imagination / Built and Unbuilt Architecture.” Livability.com will share its expertise on what makes the nation’s small to mid-sized cities great places to live, and how communities can effectively market themselves to businesses and talent alike.

At a “Breakfast with the Mayors” that will take place during the event at The Factory in Franklin, mayors past and present from Franklin, Tennessee, will be joined by their fellows from Greenville, South Carolina, and Carmel, Indiana.

There will also be a “Taste of the Towns” reception at sunset one of the evenings when guests will have the opportunity to sample foods from favorite Williamson County restaurants.

Events will be designed for walkability, utilizing The Harpeth Hotel as well as the Franklin Theatre and The Factory at Franklin as meeting sites. Out-of-town attendees will be encouraged to stay at The Harpeth Hotel or the Springhill Suites at McEwen.

Registration fees are $400, with a $75 discount if registered before August 15, 2024. To register, click here to register.

“Your registration fee will cover most meals over the three days, as well as venue costs and speaker travel, making sponsorship incredibly important for a successful event,” explained Tate.

Tate would love to discuss how local businesses can get involved as a partner or as a speaker. Partners and sponsors to date include Atmos Energy; Ragan Smith, a Pape-Dawson Company; Tennessee Valley Authority; and the City of Franklin. Additional support comes from Boyle Investments, The TMA Group, The Factory at Franklin & Holladay Properties, Studio Tenn Theatre Company, NAI Nashville Stanton Group, and the Franklin Theatre.

