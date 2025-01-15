Predators Hold Off Vegas Behind Stamkos’ Two-Goal Night

NASHVILLE — Steven Stamkos scored twice and the Nashville Predators built a four-goal lead before surviving a late scare to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Stamkos found the net twice in the opening 28:41 of play, while Filip Forsberg and Justin Barron also scored as Nashville raced out to a 4-0 advantage. Though Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev responded with a hat trick to make things interesting, Ryan O’Reilly’s empty-netter in the final seconds secured the victory for the Predators.

Roman Josi contributed an assist while anchoring the Nashville defense with over 24 minutes of ice time. Justus Annunen earned the win in net with 19 saves, helping the Predators snap their recent slide at home.

