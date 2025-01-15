Google Fiber Hosts Community Event at The Factory January 15

Today, Wednesday, Jan. 15, Google Fiber (GFiber) is hosting a community event at The Factory at Franklin to mark the start of construction in Franklin. The event takes place from 10 am until 2 pm. GFiber expects to connect its first Franklin customers by the end of the year.

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and several local business partners – Honest Coffee Roasters, Amelia’s Flowers, and Five Daughters Bakery will join GFiber to invite residents to sign up for project updates from GFiber while enjoying premium coffee, deluxe donuts and stunning bouquets.

There will also be a live, acoustic music performance by singer/songwriter Dakota Striplin, a local Franklin resident known for his time on The Voice Australia and America’s Got Talent.

