Pool House Damaged by Fire in Williamson County

At 6:11 PM on June 18th, Williamson County Fire was dispatched to structure fire on Del Rio Pike just outside the Whitehall Farm subdivision.

A neighbor called to say they could see flames outside a structure on the property. The homeowners were not home at the time. Due to the extreme heat conditions, an all-call was placed for more manpower. Upon arrival, flames were found coming from the pool house located directly behind the main home.

Crews were able to knock down the fire to prevent fire spread to the main home.

The pool house received much damage from the fire. Thankfully there were no injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

