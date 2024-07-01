OBITUARY: Theresa Nona Renay Pomeroy Yates

Theresa Nona Renay Pomeroy Yates, age 45, of Hermitage, TN, died June 25, 2024 at Alive Hospice. Theresa was born in Whites Creek, TN on May 19, 1979 to the late, Charlene “Nana” and Ronald “Poppy” Pomeroy of Greenbrier, TN. She was a hard worker and loved to travel. Theresa loved pizza and anything Italian, but most of all she loved taking care of her family, especially, her grandchildren.

She is survived by:

Daughter – Roycee Renay Yates of Hermitage, TN

Brother – Kris Pomeroy of Greenbrier, TN

Sister – Nichole Mary Hawkins

Grandchildren – Aliyah Rose Rook and Zayden King Yates Rooks

Nephew – Isaiah Pomeroy

Many other loving family members

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Travis Fleming officiating. Visitation will be 12-4 p.m. Sunday

In lieu of flowers, your presence at the service or donations would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, 1098 Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com

