Vitahl Medical Aesthetics to Open in Thompson’s Station

By
Shawn Chapman
-
photo by Michael Carpenter

Vitahl Medical Aesthetics will open at Tollgate Village in Thompson’s Station.

This is the skin treatment studio’s second location; a location opened in College Grove in early 2023.

A “coming soon” sign can be seen at the new location at Tollgate Village. An opening date has not been shared yet.

Their services include injectables like Botox, Dysport, derma fillers, and more. They also offer laser treatments, chemical peels, and weight management.

Vitahl Medical Aesthetics also has locations in Denver and Chicago.

Learn more at vitahltn.com.

 

