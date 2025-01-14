Photos: Raising Cane’s Opens in Franklin

Franklin – there’s a new Chicken Finger star moving to town! Raising Cane’s joins the lineup with the opening of its first Franklin Restaurant located at 7087 Bakers Bridge Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Situated next to the CoolSprings Galleria off Interstate 65, the new restaurant features double-lane drive-thru designed to serve Cane’s craveable chicken finger meals with lightning-fast speed and convenience.

The doors to the 11th Raising Cane’s in Tennessee and the seventh restaurant in the Nashville area, the very first one in Williamson County officially, opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14th.

“It’s hard to believe how much we’ve grown in the Volunteer state since opening our first Tennessee Restaurant in 2022! The love we’ve received from the Community has been absolutely amazing,” said Douglas Haley, Area Leader of Restaurants in a release. “We are ready to share our craveable Chicken Finger meals and that irresistible Cane’s Sauce with the incredible folks in Franklin for the first time.”

Take a look at Raising Cane’s in Franklin.

