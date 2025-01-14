Americana Duo Admiral Radio to Perform at Columbia State

Admiral Radio, an Americana duo, will perform at Cherry Theater at Columbia State Community College on Thursday, February 14 at 7pm.

Cherry Theater is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

About Admiral Radio

Inspired by their 1941 wooden Admiral radio, this South Carolina-based husband and wife duo creates an Americana sound rooted in tradition that touches the heartstrings of the modern-day listener.

With tight vocal harmonies, endearing storytelling and authentic energy, this duo redefines what it’s like to gather around the radio in modern times. In an age where mechanized bells and whistles are the norm, Admiral Radio weaves a sonic tapestry of timeless folk roots and powerful harmonies by getting back to the basics of good songwriting and honest music. Their hope is to allow listeners to steal away in a modern era and get lost in the music, and to help make sense of the world through timeless sound.

