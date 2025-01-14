Groundbreaking Ceremony For TriStar Nolensville ER Set for Jan. 16

On Thursday, January 16, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center will celebrate the groundbreaking of TriStar Nolensville ER, which will be the Nolensville area’s first freestanding emergency room.

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2025, this state-of-the-art facility will offer an extensive range of emergency services for the growing community.

It’s taking place on Thursday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m. at TriStar Nolensville ER(2000 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135).

Refreshments to follow.

