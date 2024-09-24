Photo of the Day: September 24, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a book talk with Tyler Mahan Coe — host, writer and producer of the country music history podcast “Cocaine & Rhinestones.” The program was moderated by museum writer-editor Allison Moorer. During the program, Coe discussed his new book “Cocaine & Rhinestones: A History of George Jones and Tammy Wynette,” which is based on the podcast’s second season. The book features illustrations by Emmy-winning artist Wayne White. Following the book talk, Coe and White signed books at a reception in the museum’s Haley Gallery, where White’s artworks for the book were on display.

