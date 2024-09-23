Suspect With Multiple Warrants on Run in Spring Hill

September 24, 2024 – The Spring Hill Police Department is searching for a suspect they say fled on foot from a traffic stop.

According to SHPD, 41-year-old Michael Pruitt has multiple arrest warrants.

He is described as 5’11” and 190 pounds. Police say he has buzz cut hair and wearing a black shirt and black pants.

As of 5:00pm, an increased police presence is in the area behind The Crossings.

If you see anything suspicious call 911. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit helicopter will be assisting in the search.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department

