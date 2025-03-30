Photo of the Day: March 30, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Riley Green performed to a sold out crowd at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, TN in support of the Recording Academy’s Nashville Chapter’s hurricane and LA fire relief efforts. This was Green’s first time performing at the Music City hot spot.

The evening brought together music fans and musicians alike. Raising over $9,000 for the cause, Green matched the donation amount through his Buford Bonds Charitable Fund, bringing it to a whopping $18,000. The night also featured performances from Jessi Alexander and Randy Montana as well as surprise performances from Lukas Nelson and Erik Dylan, in addition to Green.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.