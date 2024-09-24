OBITUARY: Joyce Anita Dowell Carden

Joyce Anita Dowell Carden (1942-2024), a Tennessee native, crossed over the bridge into the waiting arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, in Nashville on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Joyce was an affectionate, genuine, and strong-willed wife, mother, sister, grand-mother and recently great-grand-mother, who loved spending time with family, laughing together, playing games, and sharing her wisdom.

Born in Nashville to the late Thurman S. Dowell and Opal Ruby Crowder Dowell, Joyce was raised in Old Hickory and Gallatin, Tennessee, where she was known for her warmth and generosity. She graduated from Gallatin High School and attended UT Nashville Night School where she met her husband of 61 years, John William Carden.

Joyce and John made their home in Brentwood, Tennessee, after raising their four sons in Franklin, Tennessee; Marietta, Georgia; Flemington, New Jersey; and Manassas, Virginia before returning to middle Tennessee.

Joyce was a faithful member of Woodson Chapel Church of Christ where she was often described as helpful, comforting and welcoming.

She volunteered as a leader and trainer for Boy Scouts of America, school organizations, and church. She worked outside the home as a key puncher, secretary, administrative assistant at Grumman working on the space station, and finally retired as an executive administrative assistant from Centerstone, a non-profit, healthcare system providing mental health and addictive treatment services.

Joyce is survived by her husband, John William Carden; and their four sons,and their wives, Thomas (Bonnie) Carden, Jeffrey (Amanda) Carden, Kenneth (Lisa) Carden, and David (Malia) Carden; eleven grandchildren and their spouses, Stephanie (Logan) Ball, Heather Carden, Rachel (Rhett) Hogan, Rebecca Carden, Jonathan Carden, Jessica (Garrett) Rowlett, Benjamin (Grace) Carden, Caleigh Carden, Andrew Carden, Julia Carden and partner Miguel Villanueva, and Galen Carden; and one great-grand-child, Henry Hogan. In addition, Joyce is survived by her sister, Janice Haynes Reed; and nieces and their spouses, Cindy (Quinn) Wasden, Christy York, and Trina (Bill) Curd.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (visitation 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.) at Woodson Chapel Church of Christ, 5800 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Healing Hands International www.hhi.org or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc. www.disasterreliefeffort.org

