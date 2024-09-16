Photo of the Day: September 16, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Tucker Wetmore had an unforgettable night as he made his Grand Ole Opry debut tonight, (9/10), to a packed house. Wetmore was overwhelmed by a standing ovation after his three-song set, which included the “song that is changing his life,” “Wind Up Missin’ You,” the forthcoming track from his debut EP “Silverado Blue,” and a first-ever performance of the unreleased track “What Not To.”

The full circle moment was made even more special when UMG Nashville Chair & CEO Cindy Mabe and Back Blocks Music CEO Rakiyah Marshall surprised Wetmore on stage with two RIAA GOLD plaques, certifying his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 charting hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You.”

