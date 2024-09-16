New Music this Week- September 16, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Anne Wilson
In her first release since her critically acclaimed genre-blending album REBEL, PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson releases a powerful new track titled “Stand,” out now. Wilson also embarked on her nearly sold-out 28-stop The REBEL Tour and will be returning to Nashville for her Ryman Auditorium headline debut on Sept. 25, 2024.
Take a listen here.
2Chase Matthew
Chase Matthew accelerates in “Backroads Of My Mind.”
Like a midnight masterpiece of pure Country longing and modern muscle, Matthew sings of a breakup he can’t forget, and the hot-blooded attraction that won’t stay in the rearview.
Take a listen here.
3Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum has become one of the leading voices in a new generation of Country music with his fresh but traditionalist approach to his sound and songwriting. His latest release, “What Kinda Man,” is out now.
Take a listen here.
4Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert just released her ninth solo studio album, Postcards from Texas.
“I have not made a record in Texas since I was 18, my little independent album, so this is full circle – coming back home to the root, to kind of start fresh with a new label and sound and some new band members I haven’t played with,” reflected Lambert in a series of studio diary videos shared this week.
Take a listen here.
5Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert knows life has a way of leaving a mark. You can either hide it or embrace it. His seventh studio album, TATTOOS, is out now.
“All my albums, they capture a chapter of my life,” Gilbert explains. “If somebody wants to know who I am, what I’ve been through and where I stand, they can start at the beginning and listen through, and that’s why it was undeniable that Tattoos should be the title – because my tattoos do the same thing.”
Take a listen here.
6Cassadee Pope
GRAMMY-nominated Cassadee Pope has released the deluxe edition of her new album, Hereditary. As the voice behind the iconic 2000s pop-punk group Hey Monday, Hereditary marks The Voice winner’s first full-length following her shift from the country back to her pop-punk roots.
Take a listen here.
7Tucker Wetmore
Tucker Wetmore is keeping his foot on the gas this week as he releases the first taste of new music off his forthcoming Oct. 4 debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, with new track “Silverado Blue,” out now. Also announced, the skyrocketing country artist has been selected as the latest artist to join RADAR – Spotify’s marquee artist development program dedicated to spotlighting emerging talent around the world.
Take a listen here.
