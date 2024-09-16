New Music this Week- September 16, 2024

Donna Vissman
photo from Jarrod Anthonee

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Anne Wilson

photo from Anne Wilson

In her first release since her critically acclaimed genre-blending album REBEL, PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson releases a powerful new track titled “Stand,” out now. Wilson also embarked on her nearly sold-out 28-stop The REBEL Tour and will be returning to Nashville for her Ryman Auditorium headline debut on Sept. 25, 2024.

Take a listen here. 

2Chase Matthew

photo by David Bradley

Chase Matthew accelerates in “Backroads Of My Mind.”

Like a midnight masterpiece of pure Country longing and modern muscle, Matthew sings of a breakup he can’t forget, and the hot-blooded attraction that won’t stay in the rearview.

Take a listen here. 

3Parker McCollum

photo from Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum has become one of the leading voices in a new generation of Country music with his fresh but traditionalist approach to his sound and songwriting. His latest release, “What Kinda Man,” is out now.

Take a listen here. 

4Miranda Lambert

pohto by James Macari

Miranda Lambert just released her ninth solo studio album, Postcards from Texas.

“I have not made a record in Texas since I was 18, my little independent album, so this is full circle – coming back home to the root, to kind of start fresh with a new label and sound and some new band members I haven’t played with,” reflected Lambert in a series of studio diary videos shared this week.

Take a listen here. 

5Brantley Gilbert

photo by Alexa Campbell

Brantley Gilbert knows life has a way of leaving a mark. You can either hide it or embrace it. His seventh studio album, TATTOOS, is out now.

“All my albums, they capture a chapter of my life,” Gilbert explains. “If somebody wants to know who I am, what I’ve been through and where I stand, they can start at the beginning and listen through, and that’s why it was undeniable that Tattoos should be the title – because my tattoos do the same thing.”

Take a listen here. 

6Cassadee Pope

photo from Cassidy Pope

GRAMMY-nominated Cassadee Pope has released the deluxe edition of her new album, Hereditary. As the voice behind the iconic 2000s pop-punk group Hey Monday, Hereditary marks The Voice winner’s first full-length following her shift from the country back to her pop-punk roots.

Take a listen here. 

7Tucker Wetmore

photo from Jarrod Anthonee

Tucker Wetmore is keeping his foot on the gas this week as he releases the first taste of new music off his forthcoming Oct. 4 debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, with new track “Silverado Blue,” out now. Also announced, the skyrocketing country artist has been selected as the latest artist to join RADAR – Spotify’s marquee artist development program dedicated to spotlighting emerging talent around the world.

Take a listen here. 

