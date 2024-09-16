New Music this Week- September 16, 2024

5 Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert knows life has a way of leaving a mark. You can either hide it or embrace it. His seventh studio album, TATTOOS, is out now.

“All my albums, they capture a chapter of my life,” Gilbert explains. “If somebody wants to know who I am, what I’ve been through and where I stand, they can start at the beginning and listen through, and that’s why it was undeniable that Tattoos should be the title – because my tattoos do the same thing.”

