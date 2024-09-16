Your East Nashville Dream Cottage Awaits at 201A Rosebank Ave

If you’ve been dreaming of owning your own home in East Nashville, then Warren Bradley Partners has the perfect storybook cottage for you! This adorable home is updated throughout and offers an ideal layout for sharing with a roommate or enjoying with your family. Explore 201A Rosebank Ave to find out if it’s the dream cottage for you:

A Welcoming Exterior

Walking up to 201A Rosebank, you’ll be immediately charmed by the mint exterior, tidy landscaping, and the sense of privacy from several mature trees and privacy fencing. A welcoming front porch beckons you home and will be the perfect spot for your fall mums and pumpkin decor! Its corner lot offers a sense of spaciousness in the front and side yard.

Spacious Living Room

Upon entering the home, you’ll walk into a beautifully maintained living room with ample space for a large sofa, your big-screen television, and anything you need for entertaining. The living room opens to built-in shelving, a dine-in countertop, and a view of the kitchen.

Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

An adorable kitchen with excellent storage for its square footage features stainless steel appliances, painted cabinetry, a beautiful design on the floor, and space for a bistro table to dine. The kitchen opens to a laundry room and a back door to the fenced-in backyard.

Cozy Primary Suite

The primary bedroom has lovely bright light and ample space. The bedroom has a fully renovated en suite bathroom with a soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual sink vanity. Beyond the main bedroom, the home also offers two additional bedrooms and a second bathroom on the opposite wing of the house.

201A Rosebank is the Ideal Location in East Nashville

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect spot in East Nashville, 201A Rosebank is the ideal place for you to call home. The home is within walking distance of the best spots in East Nashville, and its proximity to downtown Nashville makes it convenient for city commuters and for you to enjoy all the town has to offer.

