Popeyes Now Open at CoolSprings Galleria

The popular chicken fast-casual restaurant Popeyes is now open in Franklin in the food court at the CoolSprings Galleria, confirms the CoolSprings Galleria staff.

This is Popeyes’ first location in Franklin. The closest location is on Nolensville Pike in Nashville.

Popeyes was founded in New Orleans in 1972. It went viral on social media in the chicken sandwich wars, causing a shortage of its coveted sandwich back in 2019. The food chain’s popularity has grown since then. Known for its New Orleans-style menu with fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other items. There are approximately 4,000 restaurants across the U.S.

The CoolSprings Galleria is located at 1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin.

