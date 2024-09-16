Williamson County Property Transfers August 26, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 26-30, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $904,000 Tap Root Hills Sec3 Pb 66 Pg 120 5019 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $750,000 Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39 9017 Possum Trot Pvt Trl College Grove 37046 $851,400 Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20 1901 Griffin Dr Franklin 37067 $1,059,579 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 245 Asterwood Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,296,553 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7070 Lampkins Crossing College Grove 37046 $3,500,000 6112 Murray Ln Brentwood 37027 $365,000 Hays David Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $830,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 86 5010 Jackson Ln Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86 108 Arkstone Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,343,142 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7079 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,935,000 Brentwood Lights Pb 52 Pg 48 6344 Wildwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,782,951 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 3005 Arroyo Way Brentwood 37027 $3,849,900 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8504 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,439,900 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4614 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $472,500 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 350 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 447 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $418,300 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2109 Loudenslager Dr Thompson Station 37179 $395,000 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 601 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $725,000 Givens Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 52 3732 Robinson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $995,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120 455 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $792,900 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7235 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $736,250 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 67 7020 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,375,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6006 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 3084 Duplex Rd Spring Hill 37174 $2,975,000 3308 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $3,400,000 Aspen Grove Sec T-1 Pb 14 Pg 103 208 Seaboard Ln Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44 413 Misty Ct Franklin 37064 $575,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 402 Lively Way Nolensville 37135 $458,500 Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137 1609 Appaloosa Ct Spring Hill 37174 $3,000,000 1221 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $1,795,000 4570 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,795,000 Montclair Sec 7 Pb 42 Pg 15 1723 Richbourg Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $9,200,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $789,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 87 686 Pebble Springs Dr Franklin 37067 $380,000 Baumgartner Bna Pb 82 Pg 57 3001 Sunlit Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $515,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8068 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,328,628 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3212 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,900,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5050 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $521,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3021 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $814,526 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3332 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,774,900 Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105 2139 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 401 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $640,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113 355 Glendower Pl Franklin 37064 $999,000 Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53 914 Sunny Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7104 Mason Grove Ct College Grove 37046 $610,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 103 Leaf Ct Franklin 37064 $500,000 Walnut Hills 431 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $170,000 7402 Les Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $849,000 Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30 Jonny Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $649,900 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59 1007 Egret Ct Spring Hill, 37174 $2,350,000 Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 19 1000 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $259,000 Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C001 514 N Petway St #101 Franklin 37064 $264,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 13 607 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $430,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1241 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $525,000 Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 39 Pg 105 2002 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $8,670,636 Mangrum Ln Fairview 37062 $325,000 Beach 3842 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $285,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5020 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $323,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #g-104 Franklin 37064 $400,000 Hays David Pb 82 Pg 105 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $1,485,771 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 234 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $682,402 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 715 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,239,734 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2056 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $598,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 37 2131 English Garden Way Thompsons Station 37179 $2,550,000 Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130 521 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $870,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 83 308 Haymarket Ct Franklin 37067 $1,375,000 Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112 600 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $808,040 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7708 Woodford Dr Fairview 37062 $560,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 231 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $729,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 411 Aiken Ln Franklin 37064 $1,010,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106 9301 Saratoga Pl Brentwood 37027 $350,000 Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44 490 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Hyde Justice Farm Pb 9 Pg 71 3751 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $1,275,000 Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65 1857 Shamrock Dr Brentwood 37027 $313,610 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100 7105 Dogwood Ct Fairview 37062 $1,485,000 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1039 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $5,700,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7290 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $647,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3150 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $2,087,500 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8668 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $2,910,000 Owendale Pb 46 Pg 70 6925 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $699,000 Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100 504 Delacy Ct Franklin 37067 $375,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 1312 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $832,000 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 88 969 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,030,000 Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115 914 Los Lomas Way Nolensville 37135 $2,200,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5144 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,382,194 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1009 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 7891 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $699,900 Riverbluff Sec 1 Pb 70 Pg 25 347 River Bluff Dr Franklin 37064 $484,999 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 61 3109 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $689,900 Mountain Keith Pb 9 Pg 127 7121 Hall Rd Fairview 37062 $775,000 Campbell Station Sec 12 Pb 40 Pg 51 2192 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $820,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 90 1210 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $680,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1021 Chapel Ct Franklin 37069 $860,000 Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112 4098 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $736,430 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7238 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $695,000 Mckays Mill Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 68 1731 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $375,000 West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7 1312 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $955,000 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 53 1359 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,369,740 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3163 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $550,036 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7011 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $2,075,000 Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73 9515 Elmbrooke Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,585,000 Westhaven Sec48 Pb 67 Pg 121 646 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $716,240 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 51 9765 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,215,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66 308 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $2,100,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 375 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,950,000 Alexander Randy Pb 47 Pg 86 4289 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $455,500 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 572 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $1,349,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2701 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $390,000 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5036 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $600,000 Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 37 7157 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $2,325,000 Franklin Industrial Park Pb 47 Pg 135 100 Alpha Dr Franklin 37064 $585,000 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1714 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $450,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3150 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Ingle William R Prop 171 Hillhaven Ln Franklin 37064 $603,000 Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18 3000 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,549,187 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1013 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $807,000 Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 58 1704 Liberty Rd Brentwood 37027 $480,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1662 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,304,304 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1660 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $915,000 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1710 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,190,000 Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113 2209 Grace Point Ct Franklin 37067 $1,716,005 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3525 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $927,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7068 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $800,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6773 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $861,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20 440 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,255,480 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5030 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $3,398,704 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1655 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,130,000 Telfair Ph3 Pb 71 Pg 55 824 Delamotte Pass Nolensville 37135 $748,500 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17 1029 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,295,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5165 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,140,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 713 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $2,050,000 Wetherbrooke Sec 4 Pb 44 Pg 116 9510 Eldwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,069,081 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 834 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,554,635 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3342 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $664,641 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 963 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $689,900 4951 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $480,000 5650 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $850,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104 624 Grange Hill Ct Franklin 37067 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $831,564 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1992 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $871,957 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3337 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $530,000 Through The Green Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 70 1614 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $1,092,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 35 Pg 79 1014 Crimson Clover Dr Brentwood 37027 $733,500 Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117 3472 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $498,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3036 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,500,000 Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118 1619 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027

