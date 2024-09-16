Williamson County Property Transfers August 26, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 26-30, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$904,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec3 Pb 66 Pg 120
|5019 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000
|Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39
|9017 Possum Trot Pvt Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$851,400
|Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20
|1901 Griffin Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,059,579
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|245 Asterwood Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,296,553
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7070 Lampkins Crossing
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,500,000
|6112 Murray Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$365,000
|Hays David
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$830,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 86
|5010 Jackson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86
|108 Arkstone Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,343,142
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7079 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,935,000
|Brentwood Lights Pb 52 Pg 48
|6344 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,782,951
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|3005 Arroyo Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,849,900
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8504 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,439,900
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4614 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$472,500
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|350 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|447 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$418,300
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2109 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$395,000
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|601 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000
|Givens Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 52
|3732 Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$995,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120
|455 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$792,900
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7235 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$736,250
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 67
|7020 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6006 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|3084 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,975,000
|3308 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,400,000
|Aspen Grove Sec T-1 Pb 14 Pg 103
|208 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44
|413 Misty Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|402 Lively Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$458,500
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1609 Appaloosa Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,000,000
|1221 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,795,000
|4570 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,795,000
|Montclair Sec 7 Pb 42 Pg 15
|1723 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$9,200,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$789,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 87
|686 Pebble Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$380,000
|Baumgartner Bna Pb 82 Pg 57
|3001 Sunlit Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$515,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8068 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,328,628
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3212 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,900,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5050 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$521,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3021 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000
|Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$814,526
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3332 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,774,900
|Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105
|2139 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|401 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113
|355 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,000
|Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53
|914 Sunny Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7104 Mason Grove Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$610,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|103 Leaf Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Walnut Hills
|431 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$170,000
|7402 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$849,000
|Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30
|Jonny Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$649,900
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 59
|1007 Egret Ct
|Spring Hill,
|37174
|$2,350,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 19
|1000 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$259,000
|Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C001
|514 N Petway St #101
|Franklin
|37064
|$264,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 13
|607 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1241 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 39 Pg 105
|2002 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$8,670,636
|Mangrum Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$325,000
|Beach
|3842 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5020 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$323,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #g-104
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Hays David Pb 82 Pg 105
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,485,771
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|234 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$682,402
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|715 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,239,734
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2056 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$598,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 37
|2131 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,550,000
|Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130
|521 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 83
|308 Haymarket Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112
|600 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$808,040
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7708 Woodford Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$560,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|231 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$729,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|411 Aiken Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106
|9301 Saratoga Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$350,000
|Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44
|490 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Hyde Justice Farm Pb 9 Pg 71
|3751 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,275,000
|Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65
|1857 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$313,610
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100
|7105 Dogwood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,485,000
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1039 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,700,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7290 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$647,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3150 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,087,500
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8668 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,910,000
|Owendale Pb 46 Pg 70
|6925 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$699,000
|Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100
|504 Delacy Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$375,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|1312 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$832,000
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 88
|969 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,030,000
|Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115
|914 Los Lomas Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,200,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5144 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,382,194
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1009 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|7891 Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$699,900
|Riverbluff Sec 1 Pb 70 Pg 25
|347 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$484,999
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 61
|3109 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$689,900
|Mountain Keith Pb 9 Pg 127
|7121 Hall Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000
|Campbell Station Sec 12 Pb 40 Pg 51
|2192 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$820,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 90
|1210 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$680,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1021 Chapel Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$860,000
|Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112
|4098 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$736,430
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7238 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$695,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 68
|1731 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$375,000
|West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 7
|1312 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$955,000
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 53
|1359 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,369,740
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3163 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,036
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7011 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,075,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 73
|9515 Elmbrooke Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,585,000
|Westhaven Sec48 Pb 67 Pg 121
|646 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$716,240
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 51
|9765 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,215,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66
|308 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,100,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|375 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,950,000
|Alexander Randy Pb 47 Pg 86
|4289 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$455,500
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|572 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,349,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2701 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$390,000
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5036 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$600,000
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 37
|7157 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,325,000
|Franklin Industrial Park Pb 47 Pg 135
|100 Alpha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1714 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3150 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Ingle William R Prop
|171 Hillhaven Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$603,000
|Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 18
|3000 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,549,187
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1013 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$807,000
|Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 58
|1704 Liberty Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1662 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,304,304
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1660 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1710 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,190,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113
|2209 Grace Point Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,716,005
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3525 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$927,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7068 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6773 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$861,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20
|440 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,255,480
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5030 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,398,704
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1655 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,130,000
|Telfair Ph3 Pb 71 Pg 55
|824 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$748,500
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 17
|1029 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,295,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5165 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,140,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|713 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000
|Wetherbrooke Sec 4 Pb 44 Pg 116
|9510 Eldwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,069,081
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|834 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,554,635
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3342 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$664,641
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|963 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$689,900
|4951 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$480,000
|5650 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104
|624 Grange Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5109 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$831,564
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1992 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$871,957
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3337 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$530,000
|Through The Green Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 70
|1614 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,092,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 35 Pg 79
|1014 Crimson Clover Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$733,500
|Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117
|3472 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$498,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3036 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000
|Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118
|1619 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
