Williamson County Property Transfers August 26, 2024

See where houses and property sold from August 26-30, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$904,000Tap Root Hills Sec3 Pb 66 Pg 1205019 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$750,000Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 399017 Possum Trot Pvt TrlCollege Grove37046
$851,400Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 201901 Griffin DrFranklin37067
$1,059,579June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113245 Asterwood CirThompsons Station37179
$1,296,553Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247070 Lampkins CrossingCollege Grove37046
$3,500,0006112 Murray LnBrentwood37027
$365,000Hays DavidCross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$830,000Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 865010 Jackson LnBrentwood37027
$925,000Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86108 Arkstone LnSpring Hill37174
$1,343,142Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247079 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,935,000Brentwood Lights Pb 52 Pg 486344 Wildwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,782,951Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 733005 Arroyo WayBrentwood37027
$3,849,900Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418504 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,439,900Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224614 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$472,500Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107350 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69447 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$418,300Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762109 Loudenslager DrThompson Station37179
$395,000Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66601 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$725,000Givens Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 523732 Robinson RdThompsons Station37179
$995,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120455 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$792,900Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327235 Richvale DrFairview37062
$736,250Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph4 Pb 58 Pg 677020 Brindle Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396006 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,350,0003084 Duplex RdSpring Hill37174
$2,975,0003308 Southall RdFranklin37064
$3,400,000Aspen Grove Sec T-1 Pb 14 Pg 103208 Seaboard LnFranklin37067
$1,050,000Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44413 Misty CtFranklin37064
$575,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42402 Lively WayNolensville37135
$458,500Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371609 Appaloosa CtSpring Hill37174
$3,000,0001221 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$1,795,0004570 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,795,000Montclair Sec 7 Pb 42 Pg 151723 Richbourg Park DrBrentwood37027
$9,200,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$789,000Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 87686 Pebble Springs DrFranklin37067
$380,000Baumgartner Bna Pb 82 Pg 573001 Sunlit Pvt LnArrington37014
$515,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238068 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,328,628Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363212 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$2,900,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415050 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$521,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503021 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$550,000Cumberland DrFairview37062
$814,526Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223332 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$1,774,900Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1052139 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14401 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$640,000Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113355 Glendower PlFranklin37064
$999,000Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53914 Sunny Hill RdBrentwood37027
$4,000,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537104 Mason Grove CtCollege Grove37046
$610,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136103 Leaf CtFranklin37064
$500,000Walnut Hills431 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$170,0007402 Les Hughes RdFairview37062
$849,000Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30Jonny Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$649,900Burtonwood Add Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 591007 Egret CtSpring Hill,37174
$2,350,000Montpier Farms Sec 6 Pb 5 Pg 191000 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$259,000Warren Park Condos Pb 10 Pg 15 Block C001514 N Petway St #101Franklin37064
$264,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 13607 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$430,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941241 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$525,000Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 39 Pg 1052002 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$8,670,636Mangrum LnFairview37062
$325,000Beach3842 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$285,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145020 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$323,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #g-104Franklin37064
$400,000Hays David Pb 82 Pg 105Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$1,485,771Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143234 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$682,402Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47715 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,239,734Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162056 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$598,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a Pb 59 Pg 372131 English Garden WayThompsons Station37179
$2,550,000Belle Rive Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 130521 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$870,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 83308 Haymarket CtFranklin37067
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec 12 Pb 42 Pg 112600 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$808,040Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467708 Woodford DrFairview37062
$560,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85231 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$729,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14411 Aiken LnFranklin37064
$1,010,000Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1069301 Saratoga PlBrentwood37027
$350,000Downs Blvd Prop Pb 42 Pg 44490 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
$2,500,000Hyde Justice Farm Pb 9 Pg 713751 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$1,275,000Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 651857 Shamrock DrBrentwood37027
$313,610Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 1007105 Dogwood CtFairview37062
$1,485,000Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121039 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$5,700,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557290 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$647,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293150 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$2,087,500Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098668 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$2,910,000Owendale Pb 46 Pg 706925 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$699,000Cannonwood Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 100504 Delacy CtFranklin37067
$375,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 71312 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$832,000Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 88969 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$1,030,000Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115914 Los Lomas WayNolensville37135
$2,200,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345144 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,382,194Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731009 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,0007891 Nolensville RdArrington37014
$699,900Riverbluff Sec 1 Pb 70 Pg 25347 River Bluff DrFranklin37064
$484,999Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 613109 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$689,900Mountain Keith Pb 9 Pg 1277121 Hall RdFairview37062
$775,000Campbell Station Sec 12 Pb 40 Pg 512192 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$820,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 901210 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$680,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351021 Chapel CtFranklin37069
$860,000Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 1124098 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$736,430Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327238 Richvale DrFairview37062
$695,000Mckays Mill Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 681731 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$375,000West Meade Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 71312 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$955,000Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 531359 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,369,740Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053163 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$550,036Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357011 Sully CtFairview37062
$2,075,000Elmbrooke Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 739515 Elmbrooke BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,585,000Westhaven Sec48 Pb 67 Pg 121646 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$716,240Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 519765 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,215,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 66308 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$2,100,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46375 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,950,000Alexander Randy Pb 47 Pg 864289 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$455,500Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85572 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$1,349,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32701 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$390,000Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105036 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$600,000Pepper Tree Cove Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 377157 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$2,325,000Franklin Industrial Park Pb 47 Pg 135100 Alpha DrFranklin37064
$585,000Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531714 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$450,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053150 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$2,000,000Ingle William R Prop171 Hillhaven LnFranklin37064
$603,000Wades Grove Sec17a Pb 65 Pg 183000 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$1,549,187Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731013 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$807,000Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 581704 Liberty RdBrentwood37027
$480,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121662 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$2,304,304Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121660 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$915,000Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221710 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$1,190,000Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1132209 Grace Point CtFranklin37067
$1,716,005Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133525 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$927,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997068 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$800,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076773 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$861,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20440 Royal CrossingFranklin37064
$1,255,480Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395030 Congress DrFranklin37064
$3,398,704Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241655 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,130,000Telfair Ph3 Pb 71 Pg 55824 Delamotte PassNolensville37135
$748,500Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 48 Pg 171029 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$2,295,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525165 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,140,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142713 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$2,050,000Wetherbrooke Sec 4 Pb 44 Pg 1169510 Eldwick DrBrentwood37027
$3,069,081Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31834 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$1,554,635Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973342 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$664,641Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143963 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$689,9004951 Byrd LnCollege Grove37046
$480,0005650 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$850,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 104624 Grange Hill CtFranklin37067
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685109 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$831,564Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481992 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$871,957Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223337 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$530,000Through The Green Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 701614 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$1,092,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 35 Pg 791014 Crimson Clover DrBrentwood37027
$733,500Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 1173472 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$498,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513036 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,500,000Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 1181619 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027

