Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for June 9, 2025

|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$464,900
|Candlewood Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 121
|2720 Tallow Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$789,000
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4
|7013 Whisperwood Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1084 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$880,931
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|634 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$432,000
|Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 12
|1713 Marie Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$445,000
|Woodside Ph 2b Pb 55 Pg 129
|1030 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$717,145
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|622 Flathead Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$667,000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54
|2313 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$405,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|133 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$364,900
|Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a Pb 28 Pg 142
|2706 Zakary Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000
|Wades Grove Sec13 Pb 63 Pg 5
|8011 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$732,744
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|505 Lanier Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 23
|3715 Ivanora Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|6631 Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,375,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3993 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,012,668
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3319 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3548 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12
|2805 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Pecan Hills Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 141
|2723 Brenda St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,408,828
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3400 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26
|2765 Jutes Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$519,450
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3157 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$519,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3141 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,125,000
|5519 Dotson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
