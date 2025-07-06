Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for June 9, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Spring Hill, Tennessee property transfers for June 9-13, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$464,900Candlewood Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1212720 Tallow TrSpring Hill37174
$789,000Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 47013 Whisperwood AveSpring Hill37174
$575,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171084 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$880,931June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29634 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$432,000Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 121713 Marie CtSpring Hill37174
$445,000Woodside Ph 2b Pb 55 Pg 1291030 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$717,145June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29622 Flathead AlleySpring Hill37174
$667,000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 542313 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$405,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115133 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$364,900Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a Pb 28 Pg 1422706 Zakary CtSpring Hill37174
$615,000Wades Grove Sec13 Pb 63 Pg 58011 Ragusa CirSpring Hill37174
$732,744June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29505 Lanier AlleySpring Hill37174
$560,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 233715 Ivanora DrSpring Hill37174
$650,0006631 Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$1,375,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783993 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,012,668Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503319 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$500,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513548 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$480,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 122805 Curacao LnThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Pecan Hills Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 1412723 Brenda StThompsons Station37179
$1,408,828Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973400 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$700,000Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 262765 Jutes DrThompsons Station37179
$519,450Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393157 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$519,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393141 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$1,125,0005519 Dotson RdThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here