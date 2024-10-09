Photo of the Day: October 9, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Father Ryan High School welcomed several thousand students, alumni, parents and visitors from the Nashville community to the 100 Years of Father Ryan Community Celebration on Saturday, September 14.

After a Mass celebrated by Bishop J. Mark Spalding, Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Senator Jeff Yarbro, Metro Councilmember Jeff Preptit, and Oak Hill Mayor Dale Grimes addressed the community inside the Catignani-Drennan Fieldhouse, and celebrated Father Ryan’s 100 years of Catholic education and leadership within the Nashville community. The celebration, held on the day on which Father Ryan first opened its doors in 1925, was filled with fellowship, musical performances from alumni and students across campus, new archival displays and activities for alumni and families of all ages.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.