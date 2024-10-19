Photo of the Day: October 19, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Miranda Lambert’s sold-out “Music for Mutts” event which was held at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater this past Saturday, Oct. 5 in celebration of her MuttNation Foundation’s 15th anniversary. To date, MuttNation has raised over $10 million in support of its mission to promote adoption, support shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with emergency response during times of natural disaster.

Friends joining the event included Jake Worthington (with Miranda announcing his signing to her label imprint, Big Loud Texas, from the stage), HARDY, Lukas Nelson and surprise guests Ashley Monroe, Natalie Hemby, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay and Riley Green.

Take a listen to Riley Green and Miranda Lambert here.

