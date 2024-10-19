Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Tennessee high school football wraps on Week 9. Below we have the current scores.

The scores below are from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday October 18, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County 48 vs Cascade 21

Dickson County

Creek Wood 7 vs Station Camp 14

Dickson County 13 at Kenwood 41

Maury County

Columbia Central 48 vs Franklin County 7

Mt Pleasant 22 vs East Hickman 24

Davidson County

East Nashville Magnet 42 vs Cane Ridge 13

Glencliff 19 vs Mt Juliet Christian 37

Hillsboro 0 at Page 0

Hunters Lane 0 at Springfield 35

James Lawson 7 at Nolensville 37

John Overton 7 at Summit 48

Maplewood 20 vs Stratford 27

Pearl Cohn 62 vs Greenbrier 0

Goodpasture 35 at Webb School 54

Lipscomb Academy 47 vs Knoxville Catholic 23

Nashville Christian School 46 vs Fayetteville 0

Father Ryan 8 vs McCallie 41

Robertson County

Greenbrier 0 at Pearl Cohn 62

Springfield 35 vs Hunters Lane 0

White House Heritage 49 at Stewart County 7

Rutherford County

Blackman 7 vs Riverdale 24

Eagleville 28 vs Loretto 21

La Vergne 0 vs Green Hill 43

Oakland 42 at Coffee County 10

Rockvale 28 at Pope John Paul II 49

Siegel 20 vs Beech 35

Stewarts Creek 21 vs Smyrna 0

Middle Tennessee Christian School 37 vs The King’s Academy 30

Sumner County

Beech 35 at Siegel 20

Gallatin 48 vs Wilson Central 13

Portland 28 vs Hendersonville 31

Station Camp 14 at Creek Wood 7

Westmoreland 35 vs Smith County 6

White House 6 at Upperman 42

Pope John Paul II 49 vs Rockvale 28

Williamson County

Brentwood 20 vs Centennial 10

Fairview 0 vs Independence 30

Nolensville 37 vs James Lawson 7

Page 0 vs Hillsboro 0

Ravenwood 28 vs Franklin 7

Summit 48 vs John Overton 7

Father Ryan 8 vs McCallie 41

Franklin Christian Academy vs Grace Baptist Academy

Wilson County

Green Hill 43 at LaVergne 0

Lebanon 21 vs Mt Juliet 24

Watertown 45 at Grundy County 44

Wilson Central 13 at Gallatin 48

Friendship Christian 23 at Alvin C. York Institute 26

Mt Juliet Christian 37 at Glencliff 19

