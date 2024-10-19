Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Tennessee high school football wraps on Week 9. Below we have the current scores.
The scores below are from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday October 18, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County 48 vs Cascade 21
Dickson County
Creek Wood 7 vs Station Camp 14
Dickson County 13 at Kenwood 41
Maury County
Columbia Central 48 vs Franklin County 7
Mt Pleasant 22 vs East Hickman 24
Davidson County
East Nashville Magnet 42 vs Cane Ridge 13
Glencliff 19 vs Mt Juliet Christian 37
Hillsboro 0 at Page 0
Hunters Lane 0 at Springfield 35
James Lawson 7 at Nolensville 37
John Overton 7 at Summit 48
Maplewood 20 vs Stratford 27
Goodpasture 35 at Webb School 54
Lipscomb Academy 47 vs Knoxville Catholic 23
Nashville Christian School 46 vs Fayetteville 0
Father Ryan 8 vs McCallie 41
Robertson County
White House Heritage 49 at Stewart County 7
Rutherford County
Blackman 7 vs Riverdale 24
Eagleville 28 vs Loretto 21
La Vergne 0 vs Green Hill 43
Oakland 42 at Coffee County 10
Rockvale 28 at Pope John Paul II 49
Siegel 20 vs Beech 35
Stewarts Creek 21 vs Smyrna 0
Middle Tennessee Christian School 37 vs The King’s Academy 30
Sumner County
Beech 35 at Siegel 20
Gallatin 48 vs Wilson Central 13
Portland 28 vs Hendersonville 31
Westmoreland 35 vs Smith County 6
White House 6 at Upperman 42
Williamson County
Brentwood 20 vs Centennial 10
Fairview 0 vs Independence 30
Page 0 vs Hillsboro 0
Ravenwood 28 vs Franklin 7
Franklin Christian Academy vs Grace Baptist Academy
Wilson County
Lebanon 21 vs Mt Juliet 24
Watertown 45 at Grundy County 44
Friendship Christian 23 at Alvin C. York Institute 26
