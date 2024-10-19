A Truly Special Home Awaits a New Owner in The Grove

Welcome to 6265 Wild Heron Way in The Grove, an exclusive listing from Warren Bradley Partners. Every detail of this home beckons you to relax and enjoy, and the surrounding community provides an exceptional environment for quiet, luxury living. At The Grove, you’ll find a distinctive private club lifestyle in the 1,100-acre gated community that offers a full-service spa, fitness facilities with private and group classes, tennis, pickleball, walking trails, parks, equestrian, and fine and casual dining.

Warren Bradley Partners invites you to explore the dream home at 6265 Wild Heron Way in College Grove, TN.

Classically Stunning Brick Exterior

The entire exterior of 6265 Wild Heron Way is an inviting, welcoming presence. With the classic brick and freshly painted trim, this special home offers a spectacular curb appeal. Recently freshened landscaping will stand the test of time, and the particular setting of the house in The Grove is ideal for restful, pastoral vistas of the nearby pond and extensive greenery. This handsome residence is on a large, level lot with a well-designed floor plan encompassing 4,669 square feet.

Inviting and Spacious Family Living

Step through the doors at 6265 Wild Heron Way and feel instantly at ease in the stunning, light-filled family areas. On the main floor, you’ll find a vaulted ceiling with dormer windows and wooden beams highlighting the living room and dining room that open into the large, updated kitchen. A beautiful stone fireplace extends to the ceiling in the living room to provide a magnificent artistic centerpiece and a place to gather on chilly nights.

The kitchen is open to the dining and living room, creating an open-concept living space and an ideal setup for entertaining. With gorgeous granite countertops, extensive cabinetry for storage, and high-end stainless steel appliances, the kitchen at 6265 Wild Heron Way is a cook’s dream.

Restful Retreat in the Primary Suite

Your primary bedroom should be a serene oasis where you can retreat and rejuvenate at home. At 6265 Wild Heron Way, the primary suite is a showpiece of calm with a vaulted ceiling, beautiful large windows, and a relaxing color scheme. The en suite bathroom offers a spa-like environment to soak in the tub, and an attached walk-in closet provides ample space for storage.

A Superb Lifestyle Awaits

6265 Wild Heron Way offers many unique spaces for your family to enjoy. From the formal living and office space to the bonus room on the second floor, a superior lifestyle is yours when you decide to make this residence your home. The home offers a total of five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The entire interior has been freshly painted, and new carpeting has been installed in all carpeted areas. A door off the main living space opens to a covered porch with a fireplace feature and a built-in grilling station for indoor-outdoor living.

Envision Yourself at Home in The Grove with Warren Bradley Partners

For an elevated lifestyle in a peaceful setting, look no further than 6265 Wild Heron Way in The Grove in College Grove, TN. Warren Bradley Partners invites you to explore their exclusive listing online and reach out for a private home tour.

Look forward to a smooth journey buying or selling your home when you choose Warren Bradley Partners to represent you as your global real estate advisor. Get started today by calling us at 615-300-8663 or connect with us online!

Explore 6265 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, TN 37046, and schedule a showing with Warren Bradley Partners today.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email