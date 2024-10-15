Photo of the Day: October 15, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: UMG Nashville and Timbaland’s Mosley Music announce singer-songwriter Colt Graves as the first artist signed under their newly created partnership. Colt’s first release under UMGN and Mosley Music is new song “Burning House,” out Friday, Oct. 18.

Hailing from Owensboro, Kentucky, Colt Graves carries a legacy of music in his veins. He honed his craft under the guiding influence of his legendary grandfather, the revered Bluegrass Hall of Fame Member, Josh Graves. From a young age, Colt’s passion for songwriting ignited, setting the stage for a genre-crossing musical journey that would ultimately lead him to embark on a solo career in 2021. Colt is a storyteller, an artist who captivates audiences with emotionally resonant narratives that span the spectrum of human experience. His music is a fusion of folk, country, and a blend of modern influences drawn from the realms of pop and hip-hop.

Front Row: UMGN’s Cindy Mabe, Mosley Music Founder Timbaland, Colt Graves, UMGN’s Charlene Bryant

Back Row: Graves’ Manager Gary Marella, UMGN’s Lori Christian, Bluestone Publishing’s Eric Spence, UMGN’s Rob Femia, UMGN’s Chelsea Blythe

