OBITUARY: Marvene Carson Huff Swayze

Marvene Carson Huff Swayze, age 84 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with her Lord and Saviour on October 14, 2024.

Marvene was a member of Thompson Station Church and a member of the TSC Joy Class. She was a dedicated wife of 53 years to the love of her life, “Bobby” and loving Mother and Granny.

Preceded in death by husband, Robert Lee “Bobby” Swayze; parents, Marvin and Effie Carson Huff and sister, JoAnn Williams.

Survived by: sons, Randy (Leslie) Swayze, Rick (Sheila) Swayze, Ronnie (Jennifer) Swayze and Jeff (Jill) Swayze; daughter, Cindy (Dale) Armour; grandchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Swayze, Jacob (Grace) Swayze, Amanda (Scotty) Davenport, Chelsea (Alex Phrommala) Fedun, Blake Armour, Brandon (Ashley) Swayze, Chase (Madison) Swayze, Brittany (Jonathan) Felix, Bryan (Lacey) Swayze, Bailey Swayze, Shelbi Swayze, Cody (Kristen) Swayze and Adam (Katlyn) Swayze and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2024 at Thompson Station Church, 2604 Thompson’s Station Road East, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179. Pastor Tom McCoy officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Swayze, Dale Armour, Adam Ward, Alex Phrommala and members of TSC Joy Class.

Memorials may be made to TSC Guatemala Missions.

Also, visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email