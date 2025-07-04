OBITUARY: Edward Lloyd Kimpel

Edward Lloyd Kimpel, age 70, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2025. Born on May 25, 1955, Edward was the beloved son of the late Edward Frederick and Betty Jane Marshall Kimpel.

Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. A man of quiet strength and deep love for life’s simple pleasures, Edward found joy in fishing, cooking, and listening to music. His greatest pride was his family.

Those left to cherish Edward’s memory are his devoted wife of 43 years, Marie Angela Kimpel; sons, Eddie Kimpel (Whitney), Brian Kimpel, and Chris Kimpel (Kelsi); and his cherished grandchildren, Asher Kimpel, Regan, Erin, and Noah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Keith Kimpel.

The care of Edward Lloyd Kimpel and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.