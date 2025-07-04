OBITUARY: Louis Peter Perri

Louis Peter Perri, born December 4, 1947, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, spending his last days surrounded by the love of his adoring children and grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of his life.

He is survived by his four children: Louie Perri, Susan Tether, Adam Davies, and Natali Sansone, along with their spouses, Danielle Perri, Theresa Davies, and Geoffrey Sansone.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Angelina Valente, Father, Armand Perri, and brother Raymond “Chase” Perri.

He will also be lovingly remembered by his 9 grandchildren and numerous extended family members who cherished him deeply.

Louis, affectionately known as “Lou,” touched the lives of everyone he met with his warmth, humor, and kindness.

Born and raised in the vibrant streets of New York City, he made Nashville, TN, his home for the past 30 years, proudly belonging to UA Local 572.

Lou had a passion for collecting vinyl records, encompassing the timeless classics of his era, and his joyful memory of dancing to those melodies will remain in the hearts of his family and friends forever.

While there will be no immediate service, a private gathering will take place later this summer at The Nativity Catholic Church to honor his life and legacy.

Louis is deeply loved and will be profoundly missed. May we find comfort in the knowledge that he is now in the presence of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.