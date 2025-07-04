OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Crambes

Deborah Ann Crambes, age 69, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Skyline Medical Center.

A native of Nashville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Charles Oscar Brown and the late Mary Waldrum Brown.

She spent her career with the United States Smokeless Tobacco Company, retiring after many years of service.

Debbie enjoyed traveling the world, spending time with friends, and exercising at the YMCA.

In her spare time, she loved watching Bravo TV and having a glass of wine. Most of all, she cherished time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Crambes; daughter, Tiffany Qualls; brothers, Eddie and Tim Brown.

She is survived by her son, Stephen (Chelsea) Foust; grandchildren, Ellison and Anderson Foust, and Kaylee Jennings; 3 great grandchildren; sister in law, Betsy Brown; niece, Angelina (Lamont) Oglesby; nephew, Blake (Shannon) Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family after 12 Noon on Sunday.