OBITUARY: Marianne Ruffin Herbert Clarke

Marianne Ruffin Herbert Clarke, the beloved wife of Sam Clarke, mother of Natalie Whitten and Dr. Christopher Dodd, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 10, 2024.

Marianne, age 76, was a faithful believer in Jesus and served alongside Sam in ministry since 1997. She had the honor of being baptized in the River Jordan in Israel by Sam. She and Sam currently serve at Trinity Methodist Church, the church she grew up in and which her family helped found in 1865.

Marianne was a very popular student at Franklin High School, where she was Class President, Captain of the Cheerleaders, and Homecoming Queen, among many other honors. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, the first in her family to graduate from college. Marianne also earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and a Doctoral Degree in Education from Vanderbilt University. Most importantly, she was a faithful servant of her Savior, Jesus Christ, serving churches with Sam in Winchester, Tennessee; Hendersonville, Tennessee; Winter Park, Florida; Tullahoma, Tennessee and Franklin.

Marianne was known for her bright smile, friendly conversation and loving hospitality, among all her other beautiful traits. She was quick to share about the love of Jesus and would spend lengthy time with anyone who wanted to know more about the Biblical Feasts. She wanted people to know that Almighty God was not only in the clouds, but that you can ask Him to live in your heart and walk alongside you all the days of your life. And she never met a stranger. To be in her space was to make a new friend. She was faithful to Jesus and shared the joy of His love until the end of her life.

Marianne is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Herbert Sr. and Ann Ruffin Herbert Floyd, and her sister-in-law, Marie Herbert.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Clarke; children, Natalie Dodd (Thomas) Whitten, Dr. Christopher Herbert (Angela) Dodd, Samuel “Bo” Rogers III (Diana) Clarke, Courtney Clarke Pewitt and Joshua Beall (Amanda) Clarke; brother, Wilson “Shac” Herbert, Jr.; grandchildren, Kennedy, Audrey and Shelby Whitten, Katie, Eli, Matthew and Abi Dodd, Sam Clarke IV, Lillee and Ellie Clarke, Hallie Pewitt, and Verona and Scarlette Stone; great-grandchild, Juniper Clarke; aunt, Jane McMillan and other loving family members.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Resurrection Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on October 23, 2024, at Trinity Methodist Church, (doors open at 10:30 AM, seating will be limited, overflow available). A reception will follow at the conclusion of the service at the church. A private graveside service was conducted at Mt. Hope Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Methodist Church, 2084 Wilson Pike, Franklin, TN 37067.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email