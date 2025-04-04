OBITUARY: Michael Taylor Flatt

Michael Taylor Flatt, age 70 of Sarasota, FL formerly of Franklin, TN passed away March 26, 2025. Mike was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1972. He attended the University of the South in Sewanee. Throughout his education in high school and college, he was a talented athlete playing football and baseball.

In addition to his family, his passion was coaching baseball where he was the coach and organizer of the first travel baseball team in Franklin. Later in life, he and his family moved to Sarasota. He was a sales representative in the container industry. Mike will always be remembered for his humor, willingness to help kids with baseball, watching spring training and his kind heart.

Preceded in death by parents, Harlan Taylor “Yogi” and Betty Lou Denny Flatt; brothers, Pete Flatt, Rick Flatt and Bill Flatt. Survived by: wife of 47 years, Connie Holt Flatt; sons, John Philip (Amy Monaco) Flatt and Kenneth Taylor Flatt; grandchildren, Mackenzie Taylor Flatt, Carter Clausen Key Flatt and Miranda Anne Flatt; sister, Beth (Shawn) Bryson; uncle, Bill Denny; sister-in-law, Carrie Holt and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Carter Flatt, Ben Ashworth, Jim Peterson, Matt Ridings, Bill Ridings, Jay Johnson, Jimmy Davis and Ron DeBoard. Honorary pallbearers will be Coach Mike Flatt’s former baseball players and University of the South Sewanee football teammates.

Memorials may be made to Franklin Baseball Club, P.O. Box 1044, Franklin, TN 37065. Visitation will be 4-8PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com