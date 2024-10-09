Bowie Nature Park to Host Family Movie Night

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Join the community at Bowie Nature Park on Saturday, October 19th, for an evening under the stars!

The park will be hosting a special outdoor movie night, featuring the classic family film, “Casper.”

Location: 7211 Bowie Lake Rd, Fairview, TN
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6:30pm
Admission: Free

Concessions will be available for purchase, ensuring that guests can enjoy snacks while they watch the beloved story of the friendly ghost. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to ensure a comfortable viewing experience.

