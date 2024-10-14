Top Stories From October 14, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 14, 2024.

1$390,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner in Nashville

Weekend drawings at the Tennessee Education Lottery created thousands of winners. Read more

2Tennessee to Receive $919,000 in Marriott’s $52 Million Data Breach Settlement

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Oct 9 that a coalition of 50 Attorneys General has reached a settlement with Marriott International, Inc. as the result of an investigation into a large multi-year data breach of one of its guest reservation databases. Read more

3Early Voting Begins October 16 in Tennessee; What to Know

Early voting for primary elections in Tennessee begins this week. Read more

4Burn Permits Required in Tennessee Beginning Oct 15

Beginning October 15, a free burn permit from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is required prior to burning leaves or natural vegetation, including debris generated by Hurricane Helene. Read more

5Williamson County Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots Oct. 15

Stock Photo

The Williamson County Health Department is participating in the statewide 2024 Fight Flu prevention effort by providing free flu shots on Tuesday, October 15. Read more

