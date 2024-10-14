Williamson County Health Department Offering Free Flu Shots Oct. 15

The Williamson County Health Department is participating in the statewide 2024 Fight Flu prevention effort by providing free flu shots on Tuesday, October 15 at the following locations and times:

Franklin Clinic, 1324 W. Main Street from 8:00a – 4:00p

Fairview Clinic, 2629 Fairview Boulevard from 8:00a – 5:00p

College Grove Community Center, 8601 Horton Highway from 9:30a – 3:00p

Anyone age six months or older is eligible to receive a free flu vaccine, and appointments are not needed on October 15th.

“Receiving an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you

from the worst outcomes of the flu virus,” Williamson County Health Director Cathy

Montgomery said. “The flu vaccine is safe and effective and helps prepare your body to

fight against the flu virus and prevent it from spreading.”

The flu virus can move easily from one person to another and spreads through respiratory droplets in coughs and sneezes. The virus can be present on surfaces, such as doorknobs and countertops, and tissue paper for up to two days.

Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with chronic medical conditions are at the

highest risk of getting the flu and facing its severe complications. Flu symptoms can

include mild to severe cough, fatigue, fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, and

stuffy or runny noses.

Precautions to prevent the spread of the flu virus include proper handwashing with soap

and water, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the bend of an elbow, and

staying home if you are sick.

More information is available on TDH’s Fight Flu webpage. For additional information

about taking precautions against respiratory viral illnesses, like the flu, visit The TDH

webpage at tn.gov/health/rvi.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email