OBITUARY: Patricia Holt

Obituary published by Ellis Funeral Home & Cremation Service – Nashville on Oct. 5, 2024.

Patricia “Patty” Ruth Holt (née Jordan), 67, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Sept. 25, 2024 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee after battling colon cancer.

Patty was born in Nashville, Tenn. on March 1, 1957. She is survived by her children, Audrey Holt, Edward Holt, and William Holt; her grandson, James Buckner; her sister, Martha Jordan; the father of her children, Bruce Holt; and her devoted friends Luveena Murphy and Cynthia Black.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother and father, Audrey (née Cochran) and Edward Jordan, and her son, Bruce Jordan.

Patty will be laid to rest at Hills of Calvary Memorial Park at 4411 Ashland City Hwy in Nashville, Tenn. Specific date/time and other details forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Autism Society of America (autismsociety.org/donate).