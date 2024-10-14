Oddity Improv to Announce Main Cast of Performers

Oddity Improv, a non-profit theatre company, announce a major milestone in its journey: the unveiling of its Main Cast. Oddity Improv has been captivating audiences weekly at its shows at the Mockingbird Theater in The Factory at Franklin.

Founded by Chris Guerra and Kelsey Cooke, Oddity Improv is dedicated to fostering creativity, confidence, and teamwork through the art of improv and sketch comedy. The new Main Cast will feature an ensemble of performers who have been instrumental in delivering unforgettable performances, bringing unique, hilarious, and memorable characters to life.

The talented group includes Nadia Benavides, Cammy Brickell, Rachel Brun, Kelsey Cooke, Carly Cott, Preston Earnest, Ben Francisco, Chris Guerra, Brian Jones, Barry McAlister, Drew Scheuer, Grace Shockey, Janelle Sonnenburg, Jon Stout, and Tom Stuart. Membership to the Main Cast is comprised of up to 30 members by invitation only and is granted upon successful completion of the core training program’s required levels, setting the standard for talent in the southeastern region.

In addition to this exciting announcement, Oddity Improv will celebrate its one-year anniversary of shows on October 28th by bringing back celebrity guest Judith Hoag, known for playing April O’Neil in 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film and Gwen Piper in Halloweentown. This special event will mark a year of laughter and creativity, showcasing the evolution of Oddity Improv’s unique brand of entertainment.

Oddity Improv’s mission extends beyond the stage; it is committed to building a thriving acting community to support the growing filmmaking industry in Nashville and the surrounding areas. These talented actors will play a key role in cultivating a strong, local community of performers ready to contribute to this emerging industry.

In addition to the Main Cast, Oddity Improv will continue to feature celebrity guest performers and student guest performers, giving audiences a fresh and dynamic experience with every show and allowing students to showcase their talents alongside industry professionals.

For more information, full Main Cast bios and updates, visit OddityImprov.com or follow on social media.

About the Founders: Chris Guerra is a Tiktok star and former artistic director and main company member at The Groundlings Theater in Hollywood. Kelsey Cooke is an actress, award-winning producer and director. Together they co-founded thisishardtoread productions where they create comedy for film and television.

