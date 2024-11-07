Photo of the Day: November 7, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Produced and hosted by Gallatin’s own Town Square Records and Comics, Gallatin Comic Con has quickly established itself as middle Tennessee’s premiere annual destination for celebrating everything from the world of American pop culture and comic books. Since its inception in 2019, Gallatin Comic Con has played host to an array of nostalgic American pop culture iconic actors including lead cast members from the hit TV series Leave It To Beaver, The Dukes of Hazzard, along with TV actors Tom Proctor (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Westworld, Guardians of the Galaxy), and James Stokes (Jason Vorhees). 2023’s event drew more than 5,200 people to Gallatin Civic Center as fans were also treated to an incredible variety of comic book vendors, offering everything from exclusive merchandise, collectibles and interactive celebrity experiences. Whether you’re a devoted fan or simply seeking a fun day of family friendly entertainment, Gallatin Comic Con guarantees an experience tailored to everyone’s tastes.

The 5th annual event took place October 26-27 and will host a 50th anniversary reunion of cast members from the hit TV series, Happy Days and Good Times, plus Micky Dolenz from The Monkees, and more. Save the date and join us for a weekend filled with excitement, nostalgia, and pure geeky bliss!

